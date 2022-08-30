How to unlock the Burrow Beast in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed

Most of the weapons that you acquire in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed will be acquired via the main story progression. This will allow you to use each in a mission and familiarize yourself with how it works. However, there is one particular weapon you need to go out of your way to unlock, and it is one of the more powerful guns in the game. Here is how to unlock the Burrow Beast weapon in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed.

Related: All weapons in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed

How do you get the Burrow Beast in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed?

To unlock the Burrow Beast weapon in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed, you need to finish the line of Cult of Arkvoodle side missions. You can find them with a flowery icon on the map in either Bay City, Albion, or Takoshima. After a bit, you will have to do a little bit of jumping between all of these areas to continue progression. While going through this, stay on the lookout for the Artifact collectibles.

Once you reach the side mission, “The Coming of Arkvoodle,” you will talk with Shama Llama, who will tell you you must have collected at least 30 Artifacts to continue. These are the red collectibles that are hidden around every map. There is 50 total in the game, with ten appearing in each location. You will get a tracking symbol at the bottom of your screen when you are close to one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have 30 Artifacts, talk to Shama Llama, and you will be given one final mission for the Cult of Arkvoodle missions. At the end of this, you and your new cult followers will summon Arkvoodle, who will give you the Data Core to unlock the Burrow Beast.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Burrow Beast is really simple to use. When you first shoot out a piece of bait, an underground monster will jump up and devour an enemy in that cloud. It will then travel around looking for more people to eat during that duration.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can upgrade it to attack vehicles and prolong the time it is active. This is a useful weapon that is guaranteed to kill any enemy that it goes to eat, even the very large Blisk enemies near the end of the game.