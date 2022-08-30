There are many more upgrades in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed than in the original remake. While most of your offensive arsenal will become more powerful through story progression and spending points in the Pox Mart, there is a way to make your superior mind abilities stronger as well. Here is how to use the Gene Blender in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed.

How to use the Gene Blender in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed

The Gene Blender can be found when you are on the saucer menu. This pulls up every time you are about to enter the cockpit. When you select it, you will see different tabs for all of your mental abilities. Under each ability are three tiers of upgrades and the locations where you can get the needed ingredients for them. You can track each recipe to know exactly how close you are to completing it in that area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have a recipe tracked, go into the cockpit of your saucer and equip the Slurpmaster V8 weapon. This is a constant tracking beam that will pick up humans caught in its gaze. It doesn’t run out of ammo, so you can keep holding down the fire button to suck up all the humans you see. If you hold the aim button, you will direct its beam straight down from the saucer rather than out in front of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you are in a location where you have tracked a recipe, you will see a little menu showing how many humans of that type you have sucked up. You need to go around the area filling up those bars. Be sure to look in areas that those kinds of humans appear. For example, soldiers in military camps or cops at police stations. You can also light up those buildings to force more of those humans to come out into the open.

When done, land the saucer and go back into the Gene Blender menu. You will have a new option to Blend, which will upgrade that mental ability and give you the benefits underlined to the right.