Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed features the same classic kind of destruction and mayhem as its predecessor. While you can expect to have the same kind of firepower you had in that title, you will also have access to new guns while playing Crypto’s latest game. Here are all the weapons you can play with in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed.

All weapons in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed

Anal Probe

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Anal Probe returns from the first Destroy All Humans! game. You aim and lock on to enemies and begin charging up your shot. There is a time limit to the weapon’s effectiveness. If you shoot while the laser is white, you will get a normal effect shot. Shoot when it is green for a critical hit. If you wait too long to fire, your shot will be canceled.

Burrow Beast

The Burrow Beast is the only weapon in the game that is not unlocked through main story progression. When you have it, you call monsters from underneath the ground to rise up and devour your target.

Disintegrator Ray

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Disintegrator Ray is another returning gun. It fires out fiery blasts that can disintegrate foes leaving behind just skeletons. It is an automatic fire rifle that has a chance to light enemies on fire.

Dislocator

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dislocator will have you lock on to either an enemy or a vehicle and charge up your shot before you can fire. When charged enough, you fire a disc that will attach to your target and make them bounce around the area damaging themselves and anyone they come into contact with. Shots always automatically return to the gun.

Free Love

Screenshot by Gamepur

Free Love is a pair of goggles that Crypto uses to force humans to stop whatever they are doing and dance. This will distract whoever is nearby, and if enough people come in and join the dance, you can have a big party going.

Gastro Gun

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Gastro Gun fires out a drone that will attack enemies, letting you swap to another weapon. If you keep the launcher in your hand, you can target an enemy and have the drone focus their fire on that target.

Ion Detonator

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ion Detonator is a returning weapon that has you launching out timed grenades that you can explode early by pressing fire again when it is out. You can also pick them up with Psychokinesis and throw them at enemies.

Meteor Strike

Screenshot by Gamepur

Meteor Strike has you designate a large area with a laser. A barrage of meteors then comes and strikes the ground, decimating any humans, vehicles, or even buildings in its path.

Zap-O-Matic

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Zap-O-Matic is your starting weapon and fires out currents of electricity that will arc to enemies that are nearby your target. The gun operates on a recharging pool of ammo that refills very quickly when you don’t shoot for a second or two.