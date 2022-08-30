How to take no damage from Teleport Strike in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed

To get the full completion experience and earn enough upgrade points in Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed, you will need to complete every side objective. These challenges appear in the main story missions, and while they are usually pretty simple and straightforward, you will run into a couple that can be quite challenging. In the mission “Our Man Crypto,” you will be collecting codes for a secret base, but the first code has a tough side objective. Here is how to avoid taking damage from the ninja’s Teleportation Strike move.

How to avoid taking damage from the ninja’s Teleportation Strike in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed

As soon as you approach the master ninja for the black ninja clan, you will have some dialogue with him and immediately start a fight against his underlings. One of their main moves is to teleport on top of you and strike. With how many enemies there are and how quickly it happens, it can be tough to avoid. Luckily, there is a pretty easy way to cheese this side challenge.

When a ninja is about to teleport on top of you, you will notice a white symbol above Crypto’s head. At this point, you need to be moving somewhere. Our recommendation is to use your SKATE ability and go out into the ocean area. While water will hurt Crypto if he falls into it, as long as you are skating, you will bounce off of it without taking damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Apparently, the water hurts the ninjas too, because as they teleport to you, you will be moving too fast for them to hit you. They will fall into the water and take damage. Keep holding down your SKATE button and move back and forth while shooting them, and eventually, all of them will die, and you can move on with this mission.