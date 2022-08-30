How to defeat Kojira in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed

At the end of each main story chapter in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed, you will take on a powerful enemy before being able to move to the next location. In Takoshima, you will take on a very obvious reference to Godzilla with the large kaiju lizard named Kojira. Your first time seeing this beast can leave you with many questions about defeating it. Here is how to take down Kojira in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed.

How to complete Kojira Kaiju Battle in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed

When you start the mission Kojira Kaiju Battle in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed, you first need to hop into your saucer and find the beast in the ocean. Before doing this, we recommend upgrading yourself in the Pox Mart if needed. We recommend upgrading your Saucer Shield and body Shield at least a little. When done, fly out to the radar point in the ocean and follow Kojira as she makes her way towards the land. There isn’t anything you can do here; just avoid the blasts coming from the creature until you hit a cutscene.

Now that Kojira has revealed herself, she will be rampaging around the area. While you can damage her, it is minimal, and she heals herself every time she destroys a building. Your focus should be on destroying the buildings marked by a yellow waypoint. Rush to them and destroy them as fast as possible. Doing this enough times before she gets to them will also reward you with the side objective Avoid critical overcharge level. Be sure to focus on your saucer health and restore it by draining vehicles.

Eventually, Kojira will make it to a city. Destroy a few buildings she is targeting and eventually, Pox will tell you that your saucer can’t hit her weak points. Fly to a nearby landing point and make your way to the massive monster. Don’t worry too much about the human military. While they can attack you when you are far enough away from Kojira, they will be more focused on her most of the time.

Kojira’s weak point is her belly area. You can see it easily with the yellow glow. When you get close to her, she will focus on you and try to stomp the ground, sending you into the air. She also has a very Godzilla-like laser beam attack that she will sweep the area with when you are far enough away. Other attacks she has are spread shot bursts of energy and she will release Blisk Spores that will rush for you.

The best thing to remember in this fight is always to move backward while aiming at her belly and shooting her. The weapon that will do the most damage to her at this point is the Ion Detonator, but for that, you need to get very close. Do it at least once to complete the side objective, but our main recommendation for taking her health down is the Disintegrator.

As you fight her, you will eventually run out of ammo, but luckily there are tons of items in the city to turn into ammo, so do that when getting low. It is a good idea to glide around with your jetpack and use SKATE to swerve as you go backward. Keep doing this while hitting her with tons of Disintegrator ammo and taking cover when your health gets low, and you will eventually defeat her.