How to perform a clean snatch on a KGB Agent in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed

For the most part, completing side objectives in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed is pretty straightforward. However, every now and then, you will be met with a challenge that can be a little more challenging than others. In the first mission in Takoshima, you will be taking over the body of a KGB Agent and retrieving a briefcase with important information. The side objective here is to “perform a clean snatch on a KGB Agent.” Here is how to do it easily.

How to easily perform a clean snatch on a KGB Agent in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed

A clean snatched in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed is performed when you take the body of a human without any other people noticing you do it. The problem with this level is that there are a lot of humans in this part of the city. If you just run in and try to grab a disguise, you will surely be discovered and have a fight on your hands, forcing you to reload the mission to try again.

To the western side of the briefcase location, there is a line of fences surrounding a construction area. Our recommendation is to either drop in here from the rooftop or take the body of a human down the road and walk behind here and drop the disguise to dump them down below. As you stand behind here, you should be able to reach one of the guarding KGB Agents with your body snatch ability through the fence, and no one should see you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as you are in the body, you should get a green message that you performed a clean snatch. If not, the nearby agent will show a question mark above their head. Make them forget what they saw, then run back to the fence and try again, but you should get this on your first try if no one saw you go behind the fence.