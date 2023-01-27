Does the Dead Space remake have random encounters?

The Dead Space remake comes with a handful of noteworthy updates from the original game from 2008. Created from the ground up by Motive Studios, a lot of small details were added by the team. One thing the team is exceptionally proud of is the Intensity Director happening in the game’s background, making it a scarier experience for players. With the Intensity Director working in the background, do you need to worry about having random encounters in the Dead Space remake?

Are enemies randomized in the Dead Space Remake?

We can confirm that the encounters and enemies you will fight in the Dead Space remake will be randomized, creating a unique experience each time you play the game. Not every fight or enemy that appears in the game is going to be randomized, but when you’re walking between objectives and trying to progress the story, the Intensity Director is going to modify certain background elements and weave in additional enemies to try to catch you off-guard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The hope is for you to feel surprised each time you play through a section in the Dead Space remake. We booted up the game a second time, and certain encounters had fewer enemies. For example, when attempting to replace the damaged tram, our original playthrough had far more enemies to fight in this room before starting the repair process. In our second playthrough, no enemies attacked us, and we had to deal with them all while repairing the tram.

There will be subtle changes that you see each time you play the game, forcing you to keep track of every little background noise that occurs in the game. If you’re not paying attention, there’s a good chance you might find a Necromorph sneaking up behind you while you’re working on a task or on your way to switch rooms. Every sound and breaking light can be dangerous, and you must check your corners.