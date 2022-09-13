How to unlock the Confinement Relic in Tower of Fantasy

Every relic in Tower of Fantasy has different abilities and skills that it grants players. Some relics have uses outside combat, while others are intended solely to help players survive in a dangerous world. Unlocking these relics usually involves a fair amount of grinding and the Confinement Relic. If you’re not sure how best to unlock this useful item, here is everything you need to know about how to get the Confinement Relic in Tower of Fantasy.

Where to find The Confinement Relic in Tower of Fantasy

Image via Hotta Studio

The Confinement Relic is a useful piece of equipment that allows players to summon a powerful cage to trap their enemies. Not only are foes caught within the cage unable to leave, but they also take damage every second they spend within it. This is a great way to turn the tide against a large group of enemies and give yourself a chance to regroup.

To create the Confinement Relic in Tower of Fantasy, you’ll need to create 30 Confinement shards. You can spend some time opening Relic Boxes or complete challenges in Claire’s Dream Machine to get random relic shards, but there is a much quicker way to get those shards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Clearing Ruin D-02 in the Crown region will give players Confinement shards. The ruin is located shortly to the northeast of the Parliament landmark. Each run through the dungeon will give players some Confinement shards, the number of which depends on the difficulty of the run.

Easy runs will give players five Confinement shards

runs will give players five Confinement shards Normal runs will give players 10 Confinement shards

runs will give players 10 Confinement shards Hard runs will give players 15 Confinement shards

Just like with the Omnium Shield relic, once players have the correct number of Confinement shards, they can fuse them to create the Confinement relic on the menu.