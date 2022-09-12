How to unlock the Omnium Shield in Tower of Fantasy

Aside from the characters that you can unlock using the game’s pull system, some of the most important things to collect in Tower of Fantasy are the relics. These items give players new skills and abilities, allowing them to customize their loadout to suit their preferred play style. One of these items is the Omnium Shield. If you’re not sure how to unlock this useful relic, here is everything you need to know about how to get the Omnium Shield in Tower of Fantasy.

Omnium Shield in Tower of Fantasy – how to get it and what it does

Image via Hotta Studio

If you’ve run through the ruins in Tower of Fantasy, you know that it is pretty easy to get overwhelmed by enemies in them. The waves can be relentless, with most firing projectiles that can pine you down if you’re not careful. That’s when the Omnium Shield can come into play.

The Omnium Shield is a relic that, when deployed, stops all enemy projectiles from passing through for a short period and gives players a strong tactical advantage against the creatures that assault them. While enemies can physically pass through the barrier, it can be enough of a reprieve to turn the tide of a battle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the Omnium Shield in Tower of Fantasy, you need 30 Omnium Shield shards. Unlike other relic shards in the game, which are dropped randomly by specific bosses, Omnium Shield shards are earned by completing Ruin D-01 in the Crown region of the game. The location can be seen highlighted on the map above. The difficulty you complete the dungeon on will determine how many shards you receive at the end.

Easy nets you five Omnium Shield shards

nets you five Omnium Shield shards Normal nets you 10 Omnium Shield shards

nets you 10 Omnium Shield shards Hard nets you 15 Omnium Shield shards

Once you collect the 30 shards you need to create the Omnium Shield, you can fuse them to get the relic.

If you don’t feel like running through Ruin D-01 a few times, you can collect relic shards by completing challenges for Claire’s Dream Machine, though this isn’t guaranteed to get you the specific shards you’re after. You can also open Relic Shard boxes but that will give you the same issue. Ruin D-01 is by far the most reliable way to earn the shards you need for the Omnium Shield.