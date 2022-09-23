How to unlock the Dash Pad in Slime Rancher 2

As a Slime Rancher, you will require a lot of tools to help you take care of your Slimes and traverse Rainbow Island. Luckily, Slime Rancher 2 is home to many gadgets that you can unlock that will help you do just that. One of the gadgets you can unlock in the game is the Dash Pad. This utility tool allows you to briefly spring without expending any energy. A useful traversal tool for sure. This guide will show you how you can unlock the Dash Pad in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find the Dash Pad blueprint in Slime Rancher 2

While there are some tools that you can build in the Fabricator early on like the Jetpack and Dash Boots, some items require you to find blueprints before you can unlock them. The Dash Pad blueprints are hidden on the other side of the Rainbow Fields in the area known as Ember Valley. Before you can get your hands on them, you will need to unlock the area first.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have Ember Valley unlocked, progress through the area heading west until you reach the location marked on the map. In this area, you will find a geyser next to a large column of cylindrical rocks. To reach the Dash Pad blueprint, you will need to use the geyser to get up to the ledges above along with the Jetpack. Make sure you have the Jetpack unlocked before you attempt to get the blueprint.

Related: How to unlock the Resource Harvester in Slime Rancher 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make the jumps marked by the arrows in the image above. You can use the geyser to reach the second ledge but the Jetpack is required for the third one. On the top ledge, you will see a hole in the cylindrical rocks. Inside the hole is a supply pod. Open it to obtain the blueprint for the Dash Pad. This will allow you to build the Dash Pad in the Fabricator if you have the required materials to do so.