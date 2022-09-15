The Hero Shot Replica is the weapon that has existed since the first Splatoon game. Although the weapon functions very similarly to a regular Splattershot, Splatoon fans are always eager to unlock it in every iteration. In Splatoon 2, fans had to complete every level with the Hero Shot in Octo Canyon in order to unlock the Hero Shot Replica. Thankfully, the unlock requirements to getting the Hero Shot Replica in Splatoon 3 aren’t as harsh this time around. So fans are wondering, how do you unlock the Hero Shot Replica in Splatoon 3?

How to unlock the Hero Shot Replica in Splatoon 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the Hero Shot Replica in Splatoon 3, you will need to beat Return of the Mammalians which is the game’s single-player campaign. You don’t need to beat every single stage in the campaign, all you need to do is just defeat the four major bosses and go through the credits. After the credits, you’ll unlock all the hero gear you used during the campaign, including the Hero Shot Replica. You can use the weapon in multiplayer matches. To get the weapon and the rest of the hero gear, you’ll need to pick them up at the terminal in the lobby.

Hero Shot Replica Stats in Splatoon 3

The Hero Shot Replica is a pretty standard weapon with an average range and damage output and above-average fire rate. Its Special Weapon is a Trizooka, which is okay, but there are way better Specials in the game like Big Bubbler, Reefslider, and Zipclaster. If you’re a fan of Shooters, the Hero Shot Replica is one of the better weapons in the category so you might want to switch to using it.