How long does Splatoon 3’s campaign take to beat? Full Hero Mode level list
Here is where Hero Mode will take you.
Splatoon is most well-known for its colorful multiplayer modes and gameplay, but it is a series that has always included a single player campaign as well. If you want to, you can play through the entire story whenever you don’t feel like going against real players in multiplayer. How long does the Splatoon 3 Hero Mode campaign last, though? Here is a list of all the campaign levels in Splatoon 3.
How long does Splatoon 3’s Return of the Mammalians single player take to beat?
In general, Splatoon 3: Return of the Mammalians should take you somewhere between five and six hours to beat. It is not a particularly long campaign to beat and the game allows you to skip levels with the right number of Power Eggs. If you are rushing and skipping through the game, you could potentially finish it closer to the four-hour mark.
Splatoon 3 campaign level list
Not including the starting tutorial when you first play the game, there are seven total worlds filled with various levels inside of them. Again, you can skip many levels if you are able to, so your time may vary. Here is the full list of the islands and levels you will travel to:
- Intro – The Crater
- No. 1 – Octarians in The Crater? Yikes!
- No. 2 – Sink into the Ink and Swim!
- No. 3 – Boxes Locked! Keys, please!
- No. 4 – What are they? Can we stop them?!
- World 1 – Future Utopia Island
- No. 1 – Get to know Alterna, your only choice
- No. 2 – Octopods at rest tend to flip out!
- No. 3 – The string’s the thing
- No. 4 – Splat you on the flip side
- No. 5 – What caused the Big Bang? You!
- No. 6 – Relic Restoration
- No. 7 – Zip, splat, and jump
- No. 8 – Become one with your Smallfry
- No. 9 – Deadly dance hall – Jump, jump!
- No. 10 – Doors, doors, doors and more! (Doors)
- World 2 – Cozy & Safe Factory
- No. 1 – Twirling, swirling, whirling
- No. 2 – Absorbency and you
- No. 3 – Tread heavily
- No. 4 – Soak it to me!
- No. 5 – Switching things up
- No. 6 – The Ink-Conservation Project
- No. 7 – Splitting Crosshairs
- No. 8 – Getting lost in three easy steps
- No. 9 – The future stares back
- World 3 – Cryogenic Hopetown
- No. 1 – Climbing the corporate splatter
- No. 2 – Try curling! Alterna’s 11th most popular athleisure activity!
- No. 3 – They said we’d have flying cars and we do! Kinda!
- No. 4 – Rail pass
- No. 5 – Ink Wheels – Experience tomorrow’s technology today!
- No. 6 – Conveyor-belt tightening
- No. 7 – Time trial and errors
- World 4 – Landfill Dreamland
- No. 1 – Splash the block party
- No. 2 – Octohoppers don’t have a sense of humor (and they hate puns)
- No. 3 – Those aren’t birds
- No. 4 – The path to perfect penmanship
- No. 5 – Amusing a bemused muse
- No. 6 – Propellered to greatness
- No. 7 – Ink fast, hotshot
- No. 8 – Easy ride, tricky targets
- No. 9 – Charge now, splat later
- No. 10 – Flying worst class
- No. 11 – Let’s put a pin in that
- No. 12 – Stamp ‘em out
- World 5 – Eco-Forest Treehills
- No. 1 – Learn to reflect, and this one is in the bank
- No. 2 – A compulsive collector’s paradise
- No. 3 – Low viz, high risk
- No. 4 – The upside to enemy backsides
- No. 5 – Trouble round every corner
- No. 6 – Barriers! They’ve got you covered
- No. 7 – Simply zip casting!
- No. 8 – One-way ride through Target Town
- No. 9 – Making waves with Splashdowns
- No. 10 – Uh oh! Too many snipers!
- No. 11 – Shooter on rails
- No. 12 – You’ll go far if you shoot far
- No. 13 – Zipping over the neighborhood
- World 6 – Happiness Research Lab
- No. 1 – Bet you mist us!
- No. 2 – Torture tour
- No. 3 – Breathe in, breathe out
- No. 4 – Keep it rolling
- No. 5 – Dive and dash
- No. 6 – Octarian heights
- No. 7 – Conserve ink – splat sustainably
- No. 8 – That sinking feeling
- No. 9 – Don’t tease with the keys
- No. 10 – Enter the stamp gauntlet
- No. 11 – Mission: Fly-Fishin’
- No. 12 – The enemy ink is lava!
- No. 13 – The obscurest chiaroscurist
- World 7 – Space Center
- No. 1 – Alterna Space Center: Entrance
- No. 2 – Alterna Space Center: Hangar
- No. 3 – Alterna Space Center: Lift
- No. 4 Final boss fight
- Secret final level – After Alterna