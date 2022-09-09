How long does Splatoon 3’s campaign take to beat? Full Hero Mode level list

Splatoon is most well-known for its colorful multiplayer modes and gameplay, but it is a series that has always included a single player campaign as well. If you want to, you can play through the entire story whenever you don’t feel like going against real players in multiplayer. How long does the Splatoon 3 Hero Mode campaign last, though? Here is a list of all the campaign levels in Splatoon 3.

Related: Is Splatoon 3 Salmon Run time-restricted or permanent? Answered

How long does Splatoon 3’s Return of the Mammalians single player take to beat?

In general, Splatoon 3: Return of the Mammalians should take you somewhere between five and six hours to beat. It is not a particularly long campaign to beat and the game allows you to skip levels with the right number of Power Eggs. If you are rushing and skipping through the game, you could potentially finish it closer to the four-hour mark.

Splatoon 3 campaign level list

Not including the starting tutorial when you first play the game, there are seven total worlds filled with various levels inside of them. Again, you can skip many levels if you are able to, so your time may vary. Here is the full list of the islands and levels you will travel to: