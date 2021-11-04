How to unlock the Horizon Adventure in Forza Horizon 5

Upon landing in Mexico in the first scenes of Forza Horizon 5, you will most likely be ready to get fully involved in the fifth game of the Forza Horizon series. However, you won’t be able to actually access the full story until you’ve done a few tasks. What do you mean by that? The Horizon Adventure will not start in earnest right from the onset, as it will be unlocked. In order to unlock it, be ready to grind out some challenges.

To unlock the actual Horizon Adventure and begin your journey in Mexico, you will need to complete a number of Accolades and racing events. You should attempt to complete at least 18 of the Welcome to Mexico Accolades.

These Accolade challenges range from arriving to driving to the Horizon Festival Mexico site, plus completing the first set of races. You should do at least one Cross Country, Dirt, Circuit, and Scramble race, as well as destroy your first XP and Fast Travel boards. These boards are scattered throughout the map, and are denoted in purple.

Upon doing that, you should then be able to complete the final portion of the initial phase, and that is to obtain your first house. Acquiring your first house is an Accolade challenge, and the Forza team has made it rather simple to obtain. All you will have to do is drive a couple of miles south of the Festival site, and claim it. The Case Bella is free, so you don’t need to pay any CR.

Screenshot from Gamepur

After you’ve done that, you should be able to access the Adventure and begin unlocking new outposts.