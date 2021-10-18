How to unlock the LAPA SMG in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone

The LAPA SMG is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone for a limited-time event. All players will be able to grab this SMG and add it to their arsenal, so long as they meet its requirements. In this guide, we’re going to break down how you can unlock the LAPA SMG in both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone.

The LAPA SMG is releasing during the Halloween event, The Haunting. Because it’s connected to this major holiday event, the only way to unlock it is to complete the challenges coming to the event. When The Haunting arrives on October 19, nine challenges will be released in Cold War’s multiplayer mode and Warzone. All you need to do is complete one set of the nine challenges for these respective games, and the LAPA SMG is yours.

However, the alternative is to purchase the Terrible End Bundle. It comes with the Abnormality Weapon Blueprint for the LAPA SMG, which can unlock the weapon immediately rather than working on the Cold War Multiplayer or Warzone challenges.

All players have until November to complete the challenges. The LAPA SMG is also releasing alongside the Ghostface and Frank the Rabbit operator bundles available in the COD store.