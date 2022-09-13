How to unlock the Lava Bomb in Tower of Fantasy

Relics in Tower of Fantasy are one of the best ways to customize your team to suit your play style. Some items make it easier to control the flow of battle, items that allow you to lock enemy projectiles, and, of course, items that simply deal a load of damage to enemies that are grouped together. One of these relics is the Lava Bomb, which can have an explosive impact on any battle. If you’re not sure how to get this valuable relic, here is everything you need to know about how to unlock the Lava Bomb relic in Tower of Fantasy.

Lava Bomb in Tower of Fantasy – what it is and how to get it

Image via Hotta Studio

Like most other relics in the game, Tower of Fantasy’s Lava Bomb relic must be crafted by players after they collect enough Lava Bomb shards. These shards can be gained by completing challenges in Claire’s Dream Machine or by opening Relic Shard boxes, but they don’t guarantee that players will get the shards they need for a specific item.

The most consistent way to get Lava Bomb shards is to clear Ruin C-02 on any difficulty. This ruin is in the Navia region to the east of Navia Bay at the spot marked on the map below. Each successful run through this dungeon will reward players with Lava Bomb shards, the number of which depends on the difficulty they set the dungeon to.

Easy runs will net players five Lava Bomb shards

runs will net players five Lava Bomb shards Normal runs will net players 10 Lava Bomb shards

runs will net players 10 Lava Bomb shards Hard runs will net players 15 Lava Bomb shards

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once players have 20 Lava Bomb shards, they can fuse them to create the Lava Bomb relic. With this relic equipped, players can inflict serious damage on enemies in a burst radius. Not only does the Lava Bomb deal heavy damage and have a shorter cooldown than most relics, but it can also be used to clear out tar pits and thorn puzzles so players can gain the treasure chests hidden within.