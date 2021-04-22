How to unlock the LC10 and FARA 83 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3

The LC10 submachine gun and FARA 83 were some of the new weapons to debut in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Two. Both of these weapons were part of the Battle Pass for the season, but now that Season Two has ended, there are new ways to unlock these two weapons starting in Season Three.

Each weapon has its own weapon challenges that can be fulfilled either through Black Ops Cold War multiplayer or Warzone — alternatively, you can unlock them through separate Zombies weapons challenges.

How to unlock the LC10 submachine gun

The LC10 is a full-auto submachine gun that does moderate damage with decent accuracy. Both challenges for unlocking the weapon involve utilizing SMGs, and chances are that you are already smitten with one in your loadouts.

Multiplayer and Warzone: Using SMGs, get 3 kills without dying in 15 different matches.

Zombies: Using SMGs, kill 250 enemies that are on fire.

For the multiplayer challenge, you will need to get a three kill streak with an SMG in 15 different matches; multiple streaks in one match will not count. We recommend sticking with the AK-74u for this challenge, although use whichever one you’ve had more success with.

How to unlock the FARA 83 assault rifle

Image via Activision

The FARA 83 has a high firing rate and decent stopping power from long range, but keep in mind that its handling is a bit slow. For the unlock challenge, make sure you use an assault rifle that you know you can reliably get accurate headshots with.

Multiplayer and Warzone: Using Assault Rifles, get 2 headshot kills in 15 different matches.

Zombies: Using Assault Rifles, kill 30 or more enemies consecutively without getting hit 25 times.

As with the LC10 challenges, the emphasis is on 15 different matches, as getting multiple sets of two headshots in one match won’t stack.