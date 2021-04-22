How to unlock the PPSH-41 and Swish K31 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3

A pair of new weapons are coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold war and Warzone at the launch of the game’s Season 3. These two weapons will be available to everyone who plays through multiplayer and Warzone matches. Both of them are available on the battle pass, but you do not need to purchase pass for 1,000 COD points to unlock them.

How to unlock the PPSH-41 submachine gun

The PPSH-41 submachine gun is the first gun on the battle pass track. You’ll be able to unlock it once you reach level 15. The submachine gun has a high state of mobility and will be best used at medium range, with a decent amount of accuracy and damage. The weapon description says it has a faster fire rate with a large bullet spread, and we can see this submachine gun becoming a favorite of players who prefer to rush straight into their opponents in Warzone matches.

How to unlock the Swish K31 bolt action rifle

The Swish K31 bolt action rifle is the second weapon on the Season 3 battle pass, and you’ll receive it once you reach level 31. A bolt action rifle has a high bullet capacity with a fast rechamber speed for players who often deal with multiple enemies corning them. This weapon can become a solid long rifle with the right scope attached to it. You’ll probably want a player alongside you watching your side during a Warzone match or to have a weapon close to you that you can swap out for it.

All players will have access to these two weapons if they work their way up through the Season 3 battle pass.