How to unlock The Lost Valley domain in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.6 update has arrived with The Chasm, and with that, new domains have also become available where you can farm various artifacts and ascension materials. One of them is The Lost Valley domain which is located in the Fuao Vale at the surface of The Chasm, and a rock pillar blocks its entrance.

To destroy this pillar, Travelers will have to solve a puzzle that is quite tricky, and hence, they are having problems unlocking The Lost Valley domain in Genshin Impact. Thus, we have provided the solution to this puzzle below so that you can unlock The Lost Valley domain in The Chasm quickly.

Genshin Impact: Unlock The Lost Valley Domain in The Chasm

You need to add Traveler to your party and teleport to a Statues of The Seven – Geo and resonate Traveler with Geo. Then head to the cave where The Lost Valley domain is located, marked on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find hilichurls and Geo Samachurls protecting a Common Chest outside the cave. Beat all of them to unlock the chest and the mechanism below it, and then use the Traveler’s Geo elemental skill to place a Geo Construct on the mechanism.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use the elemental skill again and put another Geo Construct a few meters behind it. You need to go to the top of the rock surrounded by geo current and place a Geo Construct on top of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A cutscene will appear after that, and the rock pillar at The Lost Valley cave entrance will be destroyed. Enter the cave and interact with the domain’s entrance to unlock it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will have to do the complete process quickly as all the Geo Constructs need to be placed together for the rock pillar to get destroyed.