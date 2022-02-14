How to unlock the Mighty Calbot move in Sifu

Sifu has a bunch of martial arts skills to help you through its difficult levels, but there’s one that takes a few extra steps to unlock. The Might Calbot move is a nod to developer Sloclap’s previous game Absolver, and unlocking it requires finding a special Easter egg.

First, you’ll need to replay the third level, The Museum, and you’ll need to have unlocked the Museum Keycard — this will happen automatically as your progress through the stage. Upon returning, move past the elevator to the Kuroki boss fight and use the keycard to enter the stairwell. You want to head to the third floor, engaging in a few fights on the way up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find one of Sean the Fighter’s disciples up there, checking out one of the exhibits on the balcony. Beat her, and you’ll be able to examine it yourself. Turn toward the mask and interact with it — Absolver players will recognize this as the Silly Face Mask from that game. Doing this both adds the mask to your detective board and unlocks the Mighty Calbot move.

The new technique will now appear on your skill tree. It operates the same way as other permanent upgrades: it costs 500 points to purchase it during a run, plus another five rounds of 500 points to fully unlock it. The move itself is a focus attack that executes silly slap on the back of an enemy’s head. You probably won’t be using it in serious combat, but it’s still a nice nod to the game that put Sloclap on the map.