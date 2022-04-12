For those keen to jump into another challenging trial in Final Fantasy XIV, you’ll have the opportunity to do so with The Minstrel’s Ballard: Endsingers’ Aria. You’ll have the opportunity to jump into this trial with friends and other players on your data center, but you’ll want to make sure you unlock it first. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock The Minstrels’ Ballard: Endsinger’s Aria in Final Fantasy XIV.

Similar to how you’ve unlocked the other Minstrel Ballards released for the Endwalker expansion, you’ll need to make your way over to the Wandering Minstrel in Old Sharlayan. You can find them on the southeast part of the map, by the Scholar’s Harbor. You can speak to them and unlock the trial there, but you’ll need to make sure you’ve finished all of the Main Scenario Quests associated with the Endwalker expansion. So long as these are completed, the Wandering Minstrel will give you access to The Minstrels’ Ballard: Endsinger’s Aria trial. The Wandering Minstrel will be at coordinates (X: 12.7, Y:14.2).

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, before you jump into the Endsinger’s Aria, you’ll want to ensure your character has an average item level of 580. This is the recommended level to be at to participate in this trial. If you are not, you’re better off working through the pieces of content, such as the Asphodelos raids. Alternatively, you have the option to buy all of the items you need from your data center’s market board, but these will cost you a pretty penny.