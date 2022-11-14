How to unlock the Nornir Chest at the Well of Urd in God of War Ragnarok

When you are exploring the Nine Realms with your companions in God of War Ragnarok, you’ll find a lot of Nornir Chests present around. One such Nornir Chest is at the Well of Urd in Midgard, in the northernmost corner of the map. The runes for this Nornir Chest are pretty easy to find compared to others and you need to just ignite them to unlock the chest. So, here’s how you can unlock the Nornir Chest at the Well of Urd in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find and ignite all Nornir Chest runes at the Well of Urd in God of War Ragnarok

The Nornir Chest at the Well of Urd is located right at the bottom of the mountain, in a corner. You can easily spot the chest if you move closer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock it, you need to ignite the three runes that are protecting it. The first rune is behind the chest itself on top of a rocky platform. It will be hard to miss it since by turning away from it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second rune is above the chest on the mid-section of the mountain wall. To get there you’ll need to grapple and swing with the Blades of Chaos. Then land, at the mid-section where there is a chest containing Hacskilver too. The second rune will be at the far left side of the mountain wall. You’ll notice that you can spot the first rune as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third rune is at the very top of the mountain wall. For that, you need to grapple and swing until you reach the very top. Go to the edge, and you will notice the third rune at the top right side of the mountain wall. You will have to ignite it from the edge since you can get absolutely close to it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After igniting all three runes, the Nornir Chest will unlock. The reward in the chest is an Idunn Apple which is essential for Kratos’ health. Collecting three Idunn Apples will increase his maximum health. In this way, you can unlock the Nornir Chest at the Well of Urd.