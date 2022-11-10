While visiting Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok, you can find a Nornir Chest in the Eastern Barri Woods. It will not be available when you initially arrive at this location. Instead, you will need to wait until the main story progresses to the point you must return to Vanaheim, and when you’re exploring this area, the Nornir Chest will become available. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Nornir Chest in the Eastern Barri Woods in God of War Ragnarok.

How to break all Nornir Chest runes in the Eastern Barri Woods in God of War Ragnarok

You may have the chance to explore part of the Eastern Barri Woods on your first visit to Vanaheim, but this location will only be available after you return here for a second time. You can find it in a small alcove on the right side of the forest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first rune will be to your left. You will need to use your Leviathan Axe to hit the paddles, turning them to have them facing the correct direction.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second one is off to the far left, away from the chest. You will reach a ledge, and the rune will be on the other side of the ravine. You will need to throw your Leviathan Axe at it to change it to the correct symbol.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final rune is on the pathway you came from to reach the Nornir Chest. Go back down the path, and there will be blue brambles wrapping around the rune. You can use your Blades of Chaos to light them on fire, unlocking them, and then throw your Leviathan Axe at it, changing it to the correct rune, and you can now open the chest.