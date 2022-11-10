While exploring the Goddess Falls with Freya in God of War Ragnarok, you will encounter a Nornir Chest that you can unlock at this location. You can find it to the right of the entrance to the shrine where she and Odin were married. You can only access this area if you are working through Freya’s Missing Peace side quest while in Vanaheim. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Nornir Chest at the Goddess falls in God of War Ragnarok.

How to break the Nornir Chest runes at the Goddess Falls in God of War Ragnarok

The Nornir Chest will be on the right side of the entrance to the Goddess Falls. You can return to this location at any time after completing Freya’s Missing Peace, or you can open the chest before advancing the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the first rune behind the Nornir Chest. You will need to use the rocks to reach the braziers and light them using your Blades of Chaos. You can do this by firing Sigil Arrows at the rocks, connecting them together. We recommend making the Sigil Arrow on the second rock as large as possible to connect them together.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After lighting that one, the next rune you can find will be to the left of you, over by the entrance to the Goddess FAlls. You can find it at the top of the waterfall. You will need to connect Sigil Arrows up the waterfall, creating the bottom one and the second one as large as possible to reach the top rune.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final one is to your left to the second rune, slightly further away. Like the others, you will need to fire off multiple Sigil Arrows to connect the Blades of Chaos to the rune, lighting the brazier to unlock the Nornir Chest. Once this last rune has been lit, you can return to the Nornir Chest to claim your prize.