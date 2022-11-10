There are multiple Nornir Chests for you to open in God of War Ragnarok. These chests contain Health and Rage upgrades for Kratos, giving him further enhancements in combat, making him a more capable fighter for the many challenges awaiting him further on in the game. You can find a Nornir Chest in The Southern Wilds while exploring Vanaheim with Freya and Brok. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Nornir Chest in The Southern Wilds in God of War Ragnarok.

How to break the Nornir Chest runes in The Southern Wilds in God of War Ragnarok

You can find this Nornir Chest shortly after exiting the abandoned village in The Southern Wilds. You will find it on your path to continue further into Vanaheim to assist Freya in attempting to remove the curse that Odin has placed on her.

Related: How to unlock the Nornir Chest in Myrkr Tunnels in God of War Ragnarok

The first rune is to the left of this Nornir Chest, and you will need to look up to find it. You will need to rotate the panels using your Leviathan Axe before the correct one is facing you.

The second rune is behind you while standing in front of the chest. Again, you will need to use the Blades of Chaos to destroy the brambles surrounding this panel, preventing it from moving. After the brambles have been destroyed, like the first rune, use your Axe to throw it at the panels until the correct rune is facing you and breaking it from the chest.

The third and final rune is further back from your position. The way you came from the abandoned market. This location will also be wrapped up in brambles, but you cannot reach them directly from the rune. Instead, to the left of the rune, there are several brambles you can get using your Blades of Chaos. Light these up, and then use your Leviathan Axe on the panels to turn them and activate the final rune to unlock the chest.