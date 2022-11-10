Throughout your travels, you can find multiple Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok. They are hidden in several locations, waiting for you to find them and pass their trials. You will need to unlock the three protecting those chests to access the contents inside them. When you return to Svartalfheim, in the Myrkr Tunnels, you can find a Nornir Chest in your travels. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Nornir Chest in Myrkr Tunnels in God of War Ragnarok.

How to break all Nornir Chest runes in Myrkr Tunnels in God of War Ragnarok

You can find it in the more obvious path in the Myrkr Tunnels. You will need to pass it as you navigate the underground area, attempting to make your way to the surface. Thankfully, the three runes protecting it are relatively close but tricky to light.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Nornir Chest rune is out in the open to the left of the chest. You can use the Blades of Chaos to light them on fire and break that seal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second rune is a bit more tricky to reach. This one is further back to the left of the Nornir Chest. First, you will need to break the oil barrel to the right of the rune, causing oil to go everywhere on the floor. Once you’ve done this, stack several Sigil Arrows on one of the wooden barrels adjacent to the oil on the floor, and then use your Blades of Chaos on it. This will light the runes, breaking the second lock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final rune is a bit harder to locate. Thankfully, it’s not too far. It’s in the hallway you walked through to reach the Nornir Chest. Turn around from the chest, and it will be on the left, behind several breakable barrels. You will then need to use your Blades of Chaos on it, lighting it aflame, and you can now obtain the contents inside it.