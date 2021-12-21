The raids and dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV are unique content for players. These tasks require skill, knowledge of one’s Job, and patience to learn a bosses’ specific moveset and best defeat them. For those keen to take on the Pandæmonium: Asphodelos raid dungeon, you’ll need to make sure you can start it. This guide covers how to unlock the Pandæmonium: Asphodelos raid dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV.

Before you work on the quest to unlock Pandæmonium: Asphodelos, you need to make sure you’ve completed the Endwalker Main Scenario Quest. In addition, you need to have completed the entire campaign to reach this point. After that, make sure your character has reached at least an average item level of 565 for their Job if they want to compete in the raid.

Next, you’ll need to make your way over to Old Sharlayan and speak with Nemjiji. They will give you the quest called The Crystal from Beyond. To begin, you can find Nemjiji at coordinates (X:9.6, Y:11.9) in Old Sharlayan. Once you have the quest in your set, it’s all about working your way through it and steadily completing the various quests to access the entire Pandæmonium: Asphodelos raid dungeon. This entire process should unlock the initial raid dungeon, with the Savage version of Pandæmonium: Asphodelos releasing in the 6.1 patch.