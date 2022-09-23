How to unlock the Power Core in Slime Rancher 2

Early on in Slime Rancher 2, players will want to fast-track building equipment upgrades that afford quality of life improvements to their health, traversability, and storage capacity. One of these game-changing upgrades is the Power Core, which increases the player’s stamina.

Before jumping straight into upgrading, you will first need to gather an assortment of components including Slime Plorts, Newbucks, and other resources acquired throughout Rainbow Island. Once you’ve gathered up all of the necessary materials, head over to The Lab found at The Conservatory to start upgrading.

How to get to The Lab in Slime Rancher 2

Beatrix LeBeau doesn’t need to search far and wide to find The Lab in Slime Rancher 2. At the starting area of The Conservatory, players should head towards the back wall with the Plort Market. Once there, take a left down some stairs, which will lead directly into The Lab.

Where to craft and upgrade equipment

The process of making and upgrading equipment in Slime Rancher 2 is similar to that of the original game. Players looking to beef up their gear should first locate the Fabricator within The Lab. This is the base of operations for any crafting, and here, players will find the list of components needed for each craftable item.

What components are needed to craft the Power Core upgrade?

The Power Core is a handy upgrade that increases the distance players can run and use their Jetpack. Luckily, the list of materials needed to craft it isn’t too long. Here is everything you need to build the Power Core upgrade:

450 Newbucks

10 Cotton Plorts

After building the basic Power Core, players can return to The Lab to upgrade it even further.