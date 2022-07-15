The Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 4 update brought with it a treasure trove of new content for players to explore. The Push Dagger joins the other melee weapons in the game to give players an instant one-hit kill in close combat, but it will cost you a weapon slot to take it into the fray. If you’re interested in adding this small, easily concealable weapon to your arsenal, here is everything you need to know about how to unlock the Push Dagger in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.

The Push Dagger is now available to unlock as part of the Season 4 content in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, so players will need to be ready to jump on the challenges quickly if they want to have access to it. Melee isn’t generally considered the optimal build in the game, but there is always a time and place for it among your load out. There are three ways to unlock the Push Dagger, but you only need to complete one of them to have it added to your weapon list.

How to unlock the Push Dagger in Vanguard Multiplayer and Warzone

Purchase it from the online shop

Like most games that thrive on in-game purchases, there is always the option to purchase the Push Dagger, along with a bundle of cosmetic content. If time is a factor and you need to unlock it immediately, then this is certainly an option.

Get five melee kills with a primary weapon in 15 different matches

This is a slightly more time-consuming method to unlock the Push Dagger, but it won’t cost you a penny. You’ll need to get up close and personal with your opponents, getting a total of five melee kills in 15 separate matches in Multiplayer mode or Warzone. Note that these matches don’t need to be consecutive, so you don’t need to worry if you break your streak for whatever reason but you do need to see the matches through to completion for them to count. We recommend equipping a bayonet to your primary weapon for these matches.

How to unlock the Push Dagger in Vanguard Zombies

Get 100 kills with a melee weapon while shrouded by your Aether Shroud artifact

This is a bit more straightforward but will also take a chunk of time to complete. Getting 100 kills total with a melee weapon while shrouded by your Aether Shroud won’t be easy, but there are ways to make it happen a bit quicker. Try to lure the zombies into a tight area before you activate your Aether Shroud so you can make the best use of it. The Shi No Numa map offers plenty of these types of areas to utilize.