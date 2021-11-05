The best guns to use in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer – Gun Tier List

You can pick from various weapons to use in Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer mode. You can have up to 10 custom class loadouts, each using a unique weapon to fit the playstyle across multiple maps. These are some of the best guns you can select when you jump online against other players.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Gun Tier list

Here’s a breakdown of how we rank every primary weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Tier Weapon S 3-Line Rifle, MG42, MP-40, Owen Gun, PPSH-41, and Volksstrumgewehr A Automaton, Bar, Gracey Auto, SVT-40, the Type 11, and the Type 100 B AS44, Combat Shotgun, Itra Burst, Sten, STG44, and the Type 99 C DP27, Einhorn Revolving, Kar98k, M1928, and the NZ-41 D Bren, Double Barrel, and the G-43

The S-tier consists of better weapons you can immediately pick up in Call of Duty: Vanguard. The 3-Line Rifle is exceptionally devastating as a mobile sniper rifle, allowing someone to race across the battlefield and eliminate someone in a single shot. The MP-40, Owen Gun, and PPSh-41 are excellent SMGs that can be used in close to medium-range engagements. The Volksstrumgehr is a superb assault rifle, and the MG42’s ammo capacity makes it a solid LMG to provide suppressing fire.

Slightly lower than the S-tier guns are the ones in the A-tier, although, with the correct attachments, these could be placed in the S-tier, so long as certain players knew how to wield them. You’ll find that a good majority of players will be highly comfortable with the Automaton, a solid assault rifle that’s barely a step down from the Volksstrumgewehr. If you prefer an assault rifle from afar, the Bar is a good choice or the DP27. Then, you have the Gracey Auto, a powerful shotgun that is ideal for the trench battles of Vanguard. You also have the SVT-40 marksman rifle, a more suitable option for long-range shots but is reasonably forgiving given the semi-automatic nature of the weapon.

In the medium category, we have the AS44, Combat Shotgun, Itra Burst, Sten, STG44, and Type 99. The Combat Shotgun is potentially the lowest of the choices, being the most useful for close-range engagements. Although, the four-round burst for the Itra Burst assault rifle can be helpful if you prefer that firing pattern over the standard fully automatic.

In the C-tier, we have the Bren, Einhorn Revolving, Kar98k, M1928, and the NZ-41. The M1928 is not bad, but there are better choices available to you. The same goes for the NZ-41. However, the Kar98k is powerful, but it only feels worthwhile on the larger maps, whereas the smaller maps of Vanguard features better sniper rifles or marksman rifle choices.

The weapons in the lowest category are the Double Barrel, DP27, and the G-43. The Double Barrel is fine, but the other shotguns feel so much better. We highly recommend many of them over that one. The Bren is one of the tougher LMGs because of how unwieldy it becomes after firing it for long periods, making it difficult to hit your target reliably. The final weapon, the G-43, is a medium-range marksman rifle that’s in the okay category, but we feel the SVT-40 easily outshines it.