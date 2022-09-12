How to unlock the Spacetime Rift in Tower of Fantasy

The relics in Tower of Fantasy are powerful items that you can equip to gain fantastic new abilities. Some of these relics are awarded as part of the story, but most need to be earned by spending a couple of hours in the game. One of the most powerful of these relics, the Spacetime Rift, can shift the entire flow of battle. If you’re not sure how to get the Spacetime Rift relic in Tower of Fantasy, here is everything you need to know.

Spacetime Rift in Tower of Fantasy – how to get it and what it does

Image via Hotta Studio

Dropping the Spacetime Rift in the middle of a fight is like opening up a black hole among your enemies. It is especially useful against groups of enemies. It pulls all foes caught in its radius toward the center point, dealing continual damage along the way until it explodes. This is a great crowd control relic to pick up.

How do you get your hands on this SSR relic? Like the Omnium Shield relic, the Spacetime Rift requires 30 Spacetime Rift shards to create. This is more than many other relics but there are a few ways to get them. As always, you can get these shards from Relic Shard boxes or as rewards for completing challenges in Claire’s Dream Machine, but there is a much more reliable way to get the shards you need.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Completing Ruin E-01 on any difficulty will get you some Spacetime Rift shards. This ruin is located at the point marked on the map above, not far from Warren Shelter. How many shards you get depends on the difficulty of your dungeon run.

Easy will give you five Spacetime Rift shards

Normal will give you 10 Spacetime Rift Shards

Hard will give you 15 Spacetime Rift shards

Once you have the shards you need, you can simply infuse them together on the Relics page of the menu.