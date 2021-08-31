How to unlock the stages of the Fortnite Crew Legacy Set

A new benefit of being a Fortnite Crew member is on the way to Epic Games’ battle royale, as the Fortnite Crew Legacy Set will give players customizable gear that they can wear. The set includes a Back Bling and Pickaxe, each one acting as an evolving reminder of your time in the Crew.

For every month you’re an active subscriber, you’ll unlock a new Stage of the Legacy Set for up to six total Stages. The Stages unlock on the 14th of each month during your subscription (at 8 PM EDT / 7 PM EST). You can find details on each of the six stages below.

Stage 1: Unlock the Protocol Pack Back Bling upon being subscribed or subscribing to Fortnite Crew. If you’re not subscribed when the v17.50 update releases, you’ll unlock it immediately when you do subscribe.

Stage 2: The Back Bling evolves, adding the Protocol Elite Style. This happens on the 14th of the month after Stage 1.

Stage 3: The Back Bling evolves again, adding the Protocol Overdrive Style. The Zen Axe Pickaxe emerges from the Back Bling. Both happen on the 14th of the month after Stage 2.

Stage 4: The Pickaxe evolves, adding the Zen Striker Style. This happens on the 14th of the month after Stage 3.

Stage 5: The Pickaxe evolves again, adding the Zen Ultra Style. This happens on the 14th of the month after Stage 4.

Stage 6: The Pickaxe evolves once more, adding the Zen Assault Axe Style. This happens on the 14th of the month after Stage 5.

The Protocol Back Bling is also customizable, and players can change its main color, the color of its smoke effects, display the Banner you have equipped, and change the Banner’s color as well.

If you pause your Fortnite Crew membership, you will also be pausing your progress through the stages. You will not lose the progress that you have already made.