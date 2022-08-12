How to unlock the Strange Cube Relic in Tower of Fantasy

There are a bunch of relics that you can get your hands on in Tower of Fantasy. Each of these relics has a different ability that will either help you complete puzzles, ward off enemies, or traverse the map. There is no denying that they each have a special use so it is important to collect them all. One of the relics you can get early on in the game is the Strange Cube. Here is how you get it.

How to unlock the Strange Cube in Tower of Fantasy

The key to unlocking a good number of relics is completing the Ruin dungeon associated with them. In the case of the Strange Cube, you will obtain it automatically when you enter Ruin A-02 in the Astra region. This dungeon can be found in the southern part of the region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter the dungeon, you will progress forward slightly and the Strange Cube will be given to you. You will be required to use the Strange Cube throughout the dungeon to get the hang of its ability and learn how to use it properly.

What does the Strange Cube do?

The Strange Cube is actually a pretty powerful relic that has uses in and out of combat. The Strange Cube releases a powerful shockwave that alters the gravity around you. When outside of combat, the Strange Cube can be used to move rocks and push items. This comes in use as part of the interactions you can have later in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When in combat, the Strange Cube can be activated to send enemies flying. The altered gravity lifts them into the air and makes them vulnerable to attack for a few seconds. The cube also damages the enemies that get caught in the blast.