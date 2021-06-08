How to unlock the Superman Skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Due to the alien invasion theme in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, it seems Epic Games has managed to strike a deal with DC Comics to bring Superman to the game. Who better to help us contend with the invaders from another world than the Son of Krypton?

Superman will be part of the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass, so all players will need to either buy the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks, or they will need to be members of Fortnite Crew, where the seasonal Battle Pass is included in the monthly subscription.

After that, we currently assume that Superman will be a skin where we need to complete multiple quests to unlock, as datamined images show the skin as “Coming Soon” in the game, not a part of the main Battle Pass track.

We will have lots more information as soon as the game comes back online.