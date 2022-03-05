How to unlock the Vargo 52 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The Vargo 52 assault rifle is the latest weapon to make its way to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in both Multiplayer and Zombies and can be used in Warzone. Even with the season content being expired, Treyarch is still updating the game with new content and another weapon to put in your loadout is something we will not turn down. Here is how to unlock the Vargo 52.

Like other post launch weapons added I’m Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the Vargo 52 can be unlocked by completing a challenge in either Multiplayer or Zombies. In Multiplayer, you will need to deal at least 1,000 damage with assault rifles in 15 separate matches. This comes down to getting 10 kills on full health enemies, but if they were already hurt you will need more.

In Zombies, you need to take down 750 enemies with assault rifles that have been Pack-a-Punched three times. Getting to level three Pack-a-Punch will take 50,000 essence points, so this can take a while, but once you have it and upgrade its damage tier, you will easily take down enemies quickly.

Finally, if you don’t want to work for the Vargo 52, you can just buy it. The Ferrofloid weapon blueprint is part of the Tracer Pack: Ferro Fury in the in-game store.