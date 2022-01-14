How to unlock the Welgun in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

As part of the mid-Season One update, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone players have been granted yet another free DLC weapon, the Welgun SMG. In both games, this tiny gun holds an overwhelmingly fast fire rate and respectable damage per shot, making it well worth having. Of course, like most weapons introduced mid-season, the weapon will need to be unlocked via a specific challenge.

Multiplayer and Warzone unlock challenge

Seemingly, Vanguard and Warzone users will be tasked with the same challenge to unlock the Welgun: get 10 kills with an SMG while aiming down sights in a single match 15 times. However, as this can be tough to do in the battle royale, players who complete the challenge in the multiplayer will automatically be rewarded the Welgun in Warzone and Vanguard’s Zombies mode, as well. We advise players looking to finish off the challenge go into game modes with the Blitz Combat Pacing enabled, as it essentially forces close-range gun play between teams.

Zombies unlock challenge

Speaking of Zombies, players also have the choice to unlock the weapon in all titles by partaking in the Welgun challenge that is dedicated to the wave-based game mode. Albeit, those in Zombies will instead need to get 5 rapid Critical Kills with a SMG during 50 different Portal Objectives to own the weapon. In sum, you’ll mainly have to eliminate zombies with headshots while undergoing a variety of the mode’s missions.

