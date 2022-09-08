How to unlock Wall-E in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There is no denying that Wall-E is a great movie that many people love. It comes as no surprise that they included the lovable little robot in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Wall-E was one a resident of the valley until the Forgetting occurred and he returned to his own realm. You need to get him back so that he can reunite with his other Disney pals. Here is how you unlock Wall-E in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock Wall-E

Wall-E, like other characters, resides in his own realm that is separate from Dreamlight Valley. To reach this realm, you will need to first gain access to Dream Castle. You will get access to the castle as part of the story once you have collected 2,000 Dreamlight. Once inside, you will be able to open one door belonging to either Wall-E, Moana, or Remy. Choosing Wall-E’s door now will make it cost much less since it will cost 3,000 Dreamlight later on.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go through the door and you will be in Wall-E’s realm. Talk to the little robot and he will need your help. The first step of his quest is to find a replacement track so that he can move again. The replacement track can be found in one of the refrigerators around the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After giving the track to Wall-E, you will be required to craft some trash cubes. To do this, destroy all of the mounds of garbage around the area. This will get you a total of 60 pieces of trash. Use these pieces of trash to craft the trash cubes at the nearby workbench.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, you will need to help grow some plants. Gather up seeds from around the area by digging up the ground and searching the refrigerators. Plant the seeds, water them, and wait for them to grow. Once they sprout, talk to Wall-E and he will almost be ready to come back to the valley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head back to the valley and start talking to the residents to gather items that Wall-E will remember. Once you have all of the items, head back to Wall-E and give them to him. This will make him want to move to the valley. All you need to do now is place his home and fund it. Once his house is built, Wall-E will come to the valley.