How to upgrade Klaus the Robot in Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Klaus is one of our favorite parts about the Mauer Der Toten map in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies. He has a great personality, and he is always willing and able to lend a helping hand. Okay, maybe not so much, but he still is a lot of help to have on your side while fighting for your life when he has enough charge. Here is how to upgrade Klaus to be more powerful in Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

After activating Klaus, he can do all of his normal functions, but he has a standard unupgraded weapon. Luckily, there are three tiers to upgrading him, like when upgrading your guns at the Pack-a-Punch machine.

The first upgrade is probably the one most likely to cause you to go down because of how hectic it gets. Go to the Garment Factory with Klaus and have him get kills in front of his upgrade machine. It might take a few dozen kills, so if Klaus leaves to go recharge, go out to the rooftop and call him back in with the radio in front of the Speed Cola machine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When Klaus has gotten enough kills, the screen on the upgrade machine that was red will turn green. Using Klaus’ remote, tell him to get into the upgrade machine, and you will need to protect him for a minute. During this time, extra zombies and multiple Disciples will spawn in all attacking you and the upgrade machine. This is the hectic part where you are stuck in a small room crowded with enemies. If Klaus takes too much damage, he will leave and recharge, and you will have to start over the next time you call him in. Once you make it the full minute, though, he will have his first upgrade tier complete with a level one Pack-a-Punched weapon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second and third upgrades are really easy compared to the first one, surprisingly. Take Klaus to Switch Control Room and send him in front of the locker with the zero painted above it. He will punch it open, and you can grab the blacklight inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have the blacklight, there are six different boxes around the map you need to look at. Two floppy disks will be in two of those boxes randomly. If you shine the blacklight on the box, you will see a hidden Klaus head that will tell you that it is one of the boxes you need. If there is a head, put Klaus in front of it, and he will punch it open like the locker. Grab the disk inside.

The possible box locations are

Maintenance Tunnel

Screenshot by Gamepur

West Berlin Street

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blasted Suite (across the street from the box at West Berlin Street)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ghost Station (by the door to Deadshot Daiquiri)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hotel Lounge (across from Stamin-up)

Screenshot by Gamepur

5th Floor Apartments (underneath spawn)

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have your two floppy disks, return to the upgrade machine in Garment Factory with Klaus. Tell him to climb inside the device, and you can upgrade him again by interacting with the machine. When the process is done, he will have a second-level Pack-a-Punched weapon.

Now the machine will go into a cooldown. We are not sure if this is time-based or round-based, so if you find yourself waiting a long time with no change, just advance the round. When the cooldown is over, tell Klaus to get into the machine again and interact one more time to fully upgrade him with a third Pack-a-Punched weapon and a sick new punk rock look.