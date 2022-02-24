How to upgrade normal and special weapons in Elden Ring

Upgrading weapons is a vital part of Elden Ring. Be it a normal or special weapon that wins your heart, you will want to find a way to upgrade it and bring it with you throughout the game.

Upgrade armaments is vital as it is the most efficient and effective way of increasing your damage with the weapon. Upgrades are done via a blacksmith. In the early game, you can use the anvil at the Chruch of Elleh, but you will want to head to the blacksmith in Roundtable Hold later to stay upgrading weapons.

You will also need Smithing Stones. They come in various levels from 1 to 9 and will upgrade your weapons from Level 1 to Level 25.

Where to find Smithing Stones

Smithing Stones can be found all over the game. They will drop from enemies and can be picked up as loot from corpses and chests. The rarity of the Smithing Stone will depend on the difficulty of the area that you are in. The comes as standard Smithing Stones or as Somber Smithing Stones for upgrading special weapons.

What is needed for the different Armament Levels

Smithing Stones

Smithing Stone (1) – Will reinforce weapons to +5

Smithing Stone (2) – Will reinforce weapons to +6

Smithing Stone (3) – Will reinforce weapons to +9

Smithing Stone (4) – Will reinforce weapons to +12

Smithing Stone (5) – Will reinforce weapons to +15

Smithing Stone (6) – Will reinforce weapons to +18

Smithing Stone (7) – Will reinforce weapons to +21

Smithing Stone (8) – Will reinforce weapons to +24

Smithing Stone (9) – Will reinforce weapons to +25

Somber Smithing Stones