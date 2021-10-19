How to use a Shadow Stone, then recover the Spirit Vessel in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite brings us more new punchcards and challenges. Dark Jonsey, who can be found wandering around the purple pool in Steamy Stacks, has a new set of challenges for curious players.

One of the challenges is to use a Shadow Stone, then recover the Spirit Vessel. To do this, players will need to make their way to the crash site to the southeast of Holly Hedges. Here, they will find Shadow Stones all over the ground. These purple cubes can be consumed and will turn players into ghostly creatures.

When this is done, they can then move to the relocation marked on the map below where they will find a tree with a Spirit Vessel on the ground near it. Interacting with the Spirit Vessel while in the Shadow form will allow you to retrieve it, finishing the challenge.

Below, you can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 The Oracle Speaks challenges for Dark Jonesy’s punchcard.