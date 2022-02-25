The Ashes you receive in Elden Ring are incredibly useful. These allow you to summon helpful allies to your side, assisting you in a tough fight, or they can also serve as a distraction, depending on your goal. You’ll receive many of them throughout your time in Elden Ring, but using them is a little tricky. In this guide, we cover how to use Ashes in Elden Ring and summon helpful spirit animals to your side.

You can use your Ashes by using your pouch items. To do this, hold the Y button on your Xbox Controller or the Triangle button on your PlayStation controller. From there, you’ll have the option to use your pouch items, which can default to your Ashes. You will need to set them first.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To set your Ashes as a pouch item, open up your primary menu, and move your cursor to the right side. There, you’ll be able to set your pouch items by clicking the Y or triangle button on your controller on an empty slot. You can choose items from your inventory to go here, namely your Ashes. Now, whenever you want to summon your helpful allies, you can do it with a quick button selection. However, there will be a brief animation of your character summoning them, so keep that in mind.