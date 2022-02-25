Pouch items are items that are not equipped, such as your Flask of Crimson Tears, but are instead items placed into a pouch for quick use. Items placed into the pouch are typically items you want fast access to, but not necessarily items you would use in combat, such as the Memory of Grace or the Tarnished’s Wizened Finger. Here’s how to use pouch items in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the start menu, navigate to the right hand side labeled “Pouch”, located above the Gestures menu. Here you can set and use your pouch items. The first slot should automatically be filled with the Memory of Grace, an item that sacrifices your souls but sends you back to safety. It is recommended that you place multiplayer items, such as the Tarnished’s Wizened Finger, Furled Finger or Small Golden Effigy in these slots — you will never use these items in combat, but you still don’t want to navigate your inventory constantly looking for them.

Remember that even though you have to open the start menu to use these items, time doesn’t stop. You can still be attacked, invaded, build up poison, or any number of other events while the pause menu is open.