Slime Rancher 2 will have you walking all over its world collecting Slimes and various resources, so there will be a lot of time spent on your feet. That being said, wouldn’t it be great to just send some of your resources back to the Conservatory without needing to walk all the way back there? Luckily for you, there are Refinery Links for that. Here is how to use Refinery Links in Slime Rancher 2.

How do Refinery Links work in Slime Rancher 2?

Refinery Links are little devices you find in the wild that will allow you to send resources to your home base’s Refinery without needing to walk all the way back to the Conservatory. This allows you to free up your inventory space to carry other items on your return trip home. Just select the item you want to send back, and shoot it at the entry point like you would at the Conservatory. However, only items that are eligible for the Refinery, like Plorts, Lava Dust, and Strange Diamonds can be put into the Refinery Link. All other items will just bounce off it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is important to remember that the Refinery is used for creating Slime Gadgets, so only put Plorts in here that you want to use for your scientific tech. This does not reward you cash like the main market board does, so be wary of what you are sending over. Luckily, all of the other resources that can be put in here are usually only used for this purpose, so be sure to put them in whenever possible to save you some space when you are out and about.

You will encounter your first Refinery Link very early in the game, just in the Rainbow Fields next to a cave. You won’t have much to put in it at that point, but it is good to remember where these are located.