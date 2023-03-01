How to use spectator mode in Minecraft Bedrock
Let’s go exploring the safe version Minecraft.
As any Minecraft explorer already knows, finding things in the world can be a tricky job. Sometimes you have to travel for miles, braving a night that’s full of enemies just waiting to make your life miserable. If you don’t want to deal with all that, there’s a way to make things much easier, even allowing you to see through blocks. Let’s take a look at how to use spectator mode in Minecraft Bedrock.
Related: How to decorate your house in Minecraft – Minecraft decoration ideas
What is spectator mode and how to use it
Spectator mode is one of the many Minecraft game modes, and this one will surprise you with how much it will help you in the game. This mode will allow you freely fly around the map, even passing through blocks, but you can’t kill enemies or collect items. On top of that, you will be invisible while in this mode and don’t have to worry about health, hunger, or sleep. Finally, mobs won’t attack you while in this mode, so it’s very easy to explore without any risks. Here is how to use the mode.
Related: The five worst Minecraft seeds – Challenge run Minecraft seeds
First, make sure your Minecraft Bedrock is updated to at least version 1.19.50 or higher. It’s beneficial to double-check if there is a pending update to make sure everything is working correctly. Once you have an up-to-date version, you can follow these next steps:
- Make sure you have cheats enabled in the Minecraft world if you want to use spectator mode. You can do this by going to the settings of the game in the pause menu and just toggling on “Activate Cheats”
- Now, once you are back in your world, open the chat option, which you can do by pressing “T” on Windows
- In the chat write the following command: /gamemode spectator
- Now you will be in spectator mode and can explore the world in safety