As any Minecraft explorer already knows, finding things in the world can be a tricky job. Sometimes you have to travel for miles, braving a night that’s full of enemies just waiting to make your life miserable. If you don’t want to deal with all that, there’s a way to make things much easier, even allowing you to see through blocks. Let’s take a look at how to use spectator mode in Minecraft Bedrock.

What is spectator mode and how to use it

Spectator mode is one of the many Minecraft game modes, and this one will surprise you with how much it will help you in the game. This mode will allow you freely fly around the map, even passing through blocks, but you can’t kill enemies or collect items. On top of that, you will be invisible while in this mode and don’t have to worry about health, hunger, or sleep. Finally, mobs won’t attack you while in this mode, so it’s very easy to explore without any risks. Here is how to use the mode.

First, make sure your Minecraft Bedrock is updated to at least version 1.19.50 or higher. It’s beneficial to double-check if there is a pending update to make sure everything is working correctly. Once you have an up-to-date version, you can follow these next steps: