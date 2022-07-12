The Five Worst Minecraft seeds – Challenge run Minecraft seeds

One of the most loved aspects of Minecraft is the beautiful world generation. Almost every seed creates a beautiful world for players to build and explore. Unfortunately, just as there are many beautiful seeds, some are just plain awful, only worth playing by those looking for additional challenges or more difficulty in resource gathering. These are the worst Minecraft seeds that have been discovered so far.

-8797864507945267686

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a good world if you like a serious challenge and building underwater. You spawn in the middle of a large ocean with a small sand strip as the only land nearby. There are a few tiny desert islands spotted around the spawn point and a small glacier area. Be careful to avoid the Ocean Monument right next to the spawn, or the guardians will give you a nasty surprise.

-1595926131

Screenshot by Gamepur

This seed drops you onto a small island surrounded by other tiny islands in the middle of a large ocean. There aren’t any trees near spawn, and it is difficult to find diamonds and other valuable materials early on. You will need to swim for a good while before you can find the basic necessities. Making matters worse, if you choose to stay at this spawn, the lack of available real estate will limit the size and complexity of any potential builds.

619717398

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like most other ocean-bound seeds on this list, you spawn out in the middle of the ocean surrounded by a handful of islands. Most survival islands are difficult to begin with, but this one is widely considered to be the hardest.

For starters, there is no wood within 1000 blocks of spawn, making the first push for tools nearly impossible without the aid of a bonus chest. After finding tools, however, the initial island has a flooded cave with no ores that you can use, complicating long-term survival.

There is a small shipwreck within 150 blocks of spawn that you can use as a small wood source. The problem is that you will have to compete with the drowned and your own air supply to get it. Your best bet for getting started is hoping that the chest in the shipwreck or in one of the nearby ocean ruins has a useful item.

1256894139

Screenshot by Gamepur

This seed isn’t so much challenging as it is just plain broken. You spawn in a small plains biome with plenty of wood, but the surrounding biomes are either barren deserts or filled with coarse dirt, limiting how much farming can be done in the area. The regions surrounding the initial spawn are shattered.

This seed seems to have an added knack for natural verticality. For instance, there are huge randomly generated spires and floating islands that break up the biomes and leave the world difficult to traverse. There is a small village about 1000 blocks away from spawn, but you will have to do a fair bit of pillaring to get to any of its buildings.

-1228262971672933954

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yes, this seed is actually a single dirt block floating in a vast, barren ocean. While initially difficult, it can be a lot of fun to play for players who enjoy long-distance travel.

You spawn on a grass block in the middle of the ocean. There are only desert islands immediately around spawn. You would have to swim for several hundred blocks before you can find the nearest inhabitable island.

Within 1000 blocks of the spawn are some ocean ruins and an island covered in flowers. There is also an underwater nether portal. While there is plenty to explore and loot underwater, the drowned will pose a constant threat.