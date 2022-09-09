The Big Bubbler is a Super Weapon you can use in Splatoon 3. It’s featured on a handful of the Main Weapons you can unlock as you level up in the game. How you use it will vary on the situation, but knowing how this ability works will give you the best advantage against your opponents. In addition, it’s an excellent defense weapon, forcing your enemies to come to you. This guide covers how to use the Big Bubbler in Splatoon 3.

The best way to use the Big Bubbler in Splatoon 3

The Big Bubbler is an ability you can use while wielding the Blaster, Classic Squiffer, Splat Roller, or Splattershot Jr. When you use this ability, after reaching enough points, the Big Bubbler will activate where you’re standing. It creates a large shield around you, which you can use to defend yourself — you and teammates can also Super Jump to it. All attacks from your opponents and any ink they want to hit you with will not be able to go through. However, your enemies can still walk through it, and if they aim for the top of the Big Bubbler, there’s a chance they can destroy it.

This ability is a reliable way to protect a particular area of ink to ensure your team secures it, or you can use it when you hold a choke point, forcing your opponents to get in close and face you. If you’re fighting against someone using any Charger weapons, this is a good way to force them to come to you, especially if you’re using a close-quarters weapon like the Splat Roller. Alternatively, you can also place it on the top of an area you’re defending, preventing enemy players from hitting you, and making it more difficult for them to hit the top of the Big Bubbler.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You want to be careful when you use this ability. Although it prevents enemies from hitting you from afar, they can still close the distance. An enemy using a Roller or a Paintbrush will likely enjoy seeing you put this down by setting it to their ideal range, where they will want to fight you.