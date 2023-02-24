In Sons of the Forest, you might come across an important spot you want to visit again later in the game. However, the forest is pretty big, so you might not find its exact location again. Thankfully, the game has GPS locators, which can help you mark the spot on the map. In this guide, we are going to explain how to use the GPS locator in Sons of the Forest, so you never get lost again.

How to place the GPS locator in Sons of the Forest

The GPS locator can not be placed on the ground or a tree. Instead, you need to put it on the top of a stick. What you need to do is open your inventory and equip a stick. Then, look towards the ground until you see some options on your screen and use left click to switch between them. When you see a small white circle, use right click to put the stick on the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next step is to open your inventory and equip the GPS locator. This can be found inside the briefcase located on the top left side of your inventory. With the GPS locator in your hand, hover over the stick to place it on the top. Now, open your map, and you’ll be able to see the GPS locator on it. If you wish to remove it and take it to another spot, you need to get near the stick and press C. This will add the GPS locator back into your inventory, and you can use it to mark some other important location.

The GPS locator can also be placed on your companions. All you have to do is equip it in your hand, hover above their head, and place it using right-click. This will allow you to track them down easily.