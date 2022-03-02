How to use the Haligtree Secret Medallion in Elden Ring

With both the right and left halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion, make your way to the Grand Lift of Rold that normally leads to the Mountaintops of the Giants. Move to the platform that prompts to “Hoist medallion.”

With the prompt active, press left or right on the D-Pad, or use the left and right arrow keys, to bring up a hidden option: “Hoist secret medallion.” Press the use button and a new cutscene will play and the lift will rise, to a new location: the Path to the Haligtree.

It’s worth noting there’s no way to directly reach the Haligtree itself and take on the challenges within. Instead, once free of the Path to the Haligtree, players must cross the blizzarding Consecrated Snowfield, make their way across a frozen river, and solve the mystery of Ordina, Liturgical Town. Only then does the Haligtree reveal itself.