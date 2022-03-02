Where to find the Haligtree Secret Medallion Left in Elden Ring

It takes both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion to reach the Haligtree area via the Grand Lift of Rold. The right half of the Medallion is in possession of an Alburnaric woman named Latenna. The left half is much harder to come by.

Find the Haligtree Secret Medallion Left in a treasure chest at the top of Castle Sol in the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To even reach this part of the game, players need to defeat Morgott, Omen King in the capital city of Leyndell, and receive the Rold Medallion from Melina following the fight.

From there, they need to make their way to the northeast to Castle Sol and fight their way through until they encounter Commander Niall. He’ll summon two Banished Knights to assist him and has an arsenal of powerful attacks of his own, but defeating him opens the way to the chest to get the Haligtree Secret Medallion Left.