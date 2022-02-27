Where to find Haligtree Secret Medallion Right in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is full of hidden objects, items, and passageways. As often is the case, you will occasionally find items that you have little to no idea what to do with — but become incredibly useful later on down the road. There are several paths that can only be opened by hunting down keys or medallions, so taking the time to gather them is beneficial. One of these Medallions, the Haligtree Secret Medallion, is used to open the Grand Lift of Rold, however, you need two halves. Here’s where to find the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right) in Elden Ring.

Head to the Village of the Albinaurics — you may not have a map for this place yet, but it is to the southeast of Liurnia Lake. You will have to navigate alongside the cliffs until you can find a ramp littered with crucified and hanging corpses. Navigate the area carefully, as the enemies here may appear slow, but can quickly strike out and chunk your health down.

After activating the Rite of Grace here, stealth your way up the ramp even further — you may hear music playing. This enemy, a Perfumer, is very tough. He will scatter pollen that will explode a second afterwards, and he hits hard with his regular attacks to boot. You can stealth up to him prior to engagement for a free backstab, and once you get his health to 50%, he will attempt to disengage and drink from his flask.

Once you defeat the Perfumer, head straight instead of crossing the bridge. You should see a very conspicuous pot next to the cliff face. Strike it once, and wait for the disenchantment to fade. Albus, the head of the village, is the last sane one alive. He hands over the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right) to you before expiring.