The Kraken Royale has returned in Splatoon 3, bringing back a classic super weapon used in the original game. Like other power weapons, you will need to work up your meter before unleashing it on the arena. This unique item has its uses but can be wasted if you are not careful when you deploy it. Here is how to use the Kraken Royale in Splatoon 3.

How to unlock the Kraken Royale in Splatoon 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Kraken Royale in Splatoon 3, you will need to equip a weapon kit that has it included. As of this writing, at the beginning of Fresh Season 2023, the only two that have it are the Krak-on Splat Roller and .96 Gal Deco, but there may be more implemented in the future.

How to get Splats with the Kraken Royale in Splatoon 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have equipped a weapon kit with the Kraken Royale, you can use it after filling up your special meter. When activated, you will turn into a larger version of your squid or octopus form. When started, your special meter will quickly begin deteriorating. During this time, you will be able to aim in a direction and hold ZR to charge up your attack. This will make your character spin forward. Any enemies caught in their path will instantly be splatted, as this is a one-hit kill.

You definitely want to activate your Kraken Royale when there are enemies in close proximity to you. The charge doesn’t have a lot of range, and the duration is pretty short on it. Also, you don’t travel faster in ink like you would with the normal squid or octopus forms, so you are leaving yourself open to a counter attack. That being said, this can be a lethal attack on a grouped-up team, making up for the little ink it spreads around.